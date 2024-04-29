Trip.com Group: Labour Day Travel Trends 2024: Where Are Workers Escaping To For A Break?

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Labour Day approaches, the global workforce eagerly anticipates a well-deserved respite from the daily grind, seeking solace and excitement in a variety of destinations across the globe. Celebrated as May Day in many regions, this holiday offers a precious opportunity for workers to unwind and explore, with some enjoying an extended break spanning several days.

According to Trip.com Group's latest data, Asia is the hottest travel destination during this period among travellers worldwide, with cities such as Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul and Taipei leading the pack in holiday momentum.

China, one of the biggest travel markets during the Labour Day holiday unfolding from May 1st to 5th, also saw a rise in outbound travel bookings. Chinese travellers set their sights on overseas destinations such as Japan and Korea, fuelled by the photo-worthy cherry blossom season which persists in areas such as Hokkaido in May. China's domestic tourism also saw a boom with majestic sites such as the "Avatar" mountains of Zhang Jia Jie and Dajue Mountain set to draw crowds.

In Southeast Asia, island paradises like Hon Thom Island in Vietnam, Similan Island in Thailand and Mabul Island in Malaysia beckoned travellers with their pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. Adventure tourism also saw a rise in bookings. Travellers were keen to explore beautiful ruins and waterfalls in Laos such as the Vat Phou temple and Kuang Si waterfall, or active volcanos in Indonesia like Mount Bromo. Singapore, meanwhile, saw travellers heading for exhilarating experiences such as the amphibious DUKWTM Tours and thrilling Skyline Luge.

Japan was also another key region which saw a remarkable rise in travel bookings, with the early May period coinciding with its Golden Week holiday from April 29th to May 5th.

Golden Weekmarks one of the nation's most significant holidays, and globetrotters took advantage of the break to visit destinations such as Korea, Japan and Thailand. Domestic travellers were found making a beeline for Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka, with attractions in nature gaining favour: Mother Farm, a charming ranch destination, and Huis Ten Bosch, a Dutch village town with a sea of flowers, were among the top booked attractions.

As for Korea, Seogwipo city and Udo island in Jeju were favourites among travellers, who also visited conventionally popular cities such as Seoul and Busan. They were found enjoying the sunset from beach train rides, or opting for experiential shows such as kitchen performance art and even ladies-only shows.

In Europe,Germany and Italy stood out with a triple-fold increase in travellers compared to the same period in the previous year. Historic castles, palaces and cathedrals were a favourite: Neuschwanstein Castle, Nymphenburg Palace, Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Flower and Milan Cathedral were among the top-ranked attractions.

Labour Day holiday: A time for culture, family fun and hidden gems

Labour Day also saw a diverse array of travel trends emerging, reflecting the evolving preferences of holidaymakers worldwide.

Cultural and historical tourism took centre stage as travellers favoured iconic landmarks such as the Winter Palace in Saint Petersberg, the Louvre Museum in Paris, and the Acropolis of Athens, immersing themselves in the rich history, architecture, and heritage of these revered destinations.

For families and thrill-seekers alike, theme parks and entertainment hubs emerged as hotspots for holiday fun, with Universal Studios Singapore, Tokyo DisneySea, and Disneyland Paris captivating visitors with a mix of rides, shows, and immersive experiences.

Unique destinations like Giethoorn, a fairytale village in the Netherlands, and the Chocolate Hills in the Philippines, also rose in popularity, offering travellers off-the-beaten-path experiences and picturesque landscapes that promise to leave a lasting impression.

There's a collective recognition that after months of hard work, Labour Day presents a well-deserved opportunity for workers to unwind and recharge. And what better way to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul than through the transformative power of travel?

