

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Esprit BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System for patients suffering from chronic limb-threatening ischemia below-the-knee or CLTI-BTK.



CLTI is a form of peripheral artery disease, where clogged arteries disrupt the supply of blood and oxygen in the lower leg and foot.



The company stated that the innovative stent is implanted in the leg through a minimally invasive procedure to open the blockages. Following this, the device supports the vessels for around three years until the vessels become stronger.



Currently, Abbott's stock is trading at $107.75, up 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



