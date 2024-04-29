Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: 897947 | ISIN: FI0009002158 | Ticker-Symbol: UPN
29.04.2024 | 15:48
Uponor Corporation: Georg Fischer has gained title to the minority shares in Uponor and the Uponor shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, April 29, 2024, 4.45 p.m. EET

GF has gained title to the minority shares in Uponor and the Uponor shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Georg Fischer AG ("GF") has posted security approved by the arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Uponor Corporation ("Uponor"). GF has thus gained title to all the shares in Uponor in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) (the "Companies Act"). After the security has been posted and the title to the minority shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Uponor being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the possible interest payable thereon.

Upon Uponor's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on April 18, 2024, decided that the shares in Uponor will be delisted from the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki after GF has gained title to all the shares in Uponor in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Companies Act. The listing of the Uponor shares on Nasdaq Helsinki ceases today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

Additional Information:

Reetta Härkki, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Uponor
reetta.harkki@uponor.com
+358 (0) 20 129 2835

About Uponor

Uponor, a leading global provider of sustainable and innovative flow solutions, was acquired in November 2023 and became a division of Georg Fischer. We help customers in residential and commercial construction be more productive and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly in buildings and homes, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health and efficiency. Our safe drinking and waste water solutions as well as energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. www.uponorgroup.com


