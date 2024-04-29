Uponor Corporation: Georg Fischer has gained title to the minority shares in Uponor and the Uponor shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, April 29, 2024, 4.45 p.m. EET

GF has gained title to the minority shares in Uponor and the Uponor shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Georg Fischer AG ("GF") has posted security approved by the arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Uponor Corporation ("Uponor"). GF has thus gained title to all the shares in Uponor in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) (the "Companies Act"). After the security has been posted and the title to the minority shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Uponor being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the possible interest payable thereon.



Upon Uponor's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on April 18, 2024, decided that the shares in Uponor will be delisted from the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki after GF has gained title to all the shares in Uponor in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Companies Act. The listing of the Uponor shares on Nasdaq Helsinki ceases today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

