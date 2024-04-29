The module manufacturing facility is located in Dresden, eastern Germany, and has an annual capacity of 300 MW. From pv magazine Germany German PV module manufacturer Solarwatt announced it will close its 300 MW solar panel manufacturing facility in Dresden, eastern Germany, in August. "Module production in Germany is an unacceptable burden, but we will invest heavily in other areas," the company's CEO, Detlef Neuhaus, told pv magazine. Production in Dresden is currently still being carried out in a two-shift system and will continue until August. Around 190 of the 750 employees across Europe ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...