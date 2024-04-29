DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Press release Postponement of CGM 2024 June 13

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Press release Postponement of CGM 2024 June 13 29-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GEVELOT S.A. Limited company capitalised at 26,322,590 euros Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE PRESS RELEASE - 29 APRIL 2024 Postponement of the Combined General Meeting of Gévelot SA to June 13th, 2024 The Board of Directors of Gévelot Company announces today the postponement of the date of its Combined General Meeting initially scheduled for June 6, 2024, to June 13, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. at the headquarters located at 6 Boulevard Bineau, 92300 Levallois-Perret. Shareholders and stakeholders are invited to note this new date in their calendars. Website Gévelot, Euronext Growth, Amf (Onde) =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: GEVELOT SA PRESS RELEASE Postponement of CGM 2024 06 13 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext Ticker: ALGEV AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1892097 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1892097 29-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892097&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)