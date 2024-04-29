Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: 542159 | ISIN: FR0000033888 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XD
Frankfurt
29.04.24
11:30 Uhr
246,00 Euro
+12,00
+5,13 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.04.2024 | 18:16
GEVELOT S.A.: Press release Postponement of CGM 2024 June 13

DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Press release Postponement of CGM 2024 June 13 

GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: Press release Postponement of CGM 2024 June 13 
29-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
GEVELOT S.A. 
Limited company capitalised at 26,322,590 euros 
Head office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret, France 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE 
 
 
 
PRESS RELEASE - 29 APRIL 2024 
 
 
Postponement of the Combined General Meeting of Gévelot SA to June 13th, 2024 
 
 
 
 
The Board of Directors of Gévelot Company announces today the postponement of the date of its Combined General Meeting 
initially scheduled for June 6, 2024, to June 13, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. at the headquarters located at 6 Boulevard Bineau, 
92300 Levallois-Perret. 
 
Shareholders and stakeholders are invited to note this new date in their calendars. 
 
 
 
Website Gévelot, Euronext Growth, Amf (Onde) 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GEVELOT SA PRESS RELEASE Postponement of CGM 2024 06 13 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1892097 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1892097 29-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1892097&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
