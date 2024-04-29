

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After swinging between gains and losses during much of the day's trading session, gold prices edged higher in the final hour to settle on a positive note on Monday.



With the focus on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, and non-farm payroll data, due on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, traders stayed somewhat wary of making significant moves.



The dollar's weakness supported the yellow metal's rise past noon. The dollar index dropped to 105.47 before recovering some ground. Still, at 105.61, the index remains 0.3% down from the previous close.



Gold futures for May settled higher by $10.40 or about 0.45% at $2,345.40 an ounce, gaining for the third consecutive session.



Silver futures for May settled at $27.373 an ounce, gaining $0.121 or about 0.44%, while Copper futures for May climbed to about $4.6690 per pound, rising $0.1050.



The Fed's policy meeting gets underway on Tuesday. The central bank, which will announce its rate decision on Wednesday, is widely expected to hold rates unchanged, but the post-meeting statement as well Chair Jerome Powell's press conference may give hints about interest rate moves to come.



Data on non-farm payroll employment, and reports on manufacturing and service sector activity due this week are also eyed for additional clues on the economic and rate outlook.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken