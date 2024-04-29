

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DJI has introduced its latest Mini 4K drone in the U.S. market at a starting price of $299.



The new drone, currently available only via Amazon, supports DJI O2 video transmission technology, meaning it can capture images from up to 10 km away. Moreover, it has a three-axis gimbal, foldable quad rotors, and electronic image stabilization.



The Shenzhen-based company said that several specifications of the Mini 4K are similar to its predecessor Mini 2 SE, including intelligent flight modes, 31-minute flight time, and Level 5 wind resistance. It also features various QuickShots recording functions such as Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, Boomerang, and Panorama.



However, DJI noted that the only thing that sets apart Mini 4K from Mini 2 SE is its primary camera. The new drone comes with 4K Ultra HD camera, which can record up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.



The 249 gram-weighing drone is available in different combinations. The base version is available with an RC-N1C remote controller at $299, whereas it costs $348 with the same remote controller and a pair of Intelligent Flight batteries. The base version with two extra batteries, a dual charging hub and a carrying bag is available for $449.



