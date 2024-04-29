

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, several Android users complained on Reddit and X/Twitter regarding a Whatsapp bug, which is preventing them from sharing videos with others on the platform.



However, iPhone users have not faced any such issues yet.



The Meta-owned platform users complained that the issue appeared in the latest version v2.24.9.34 of WhatsApp, where they were receiving error messages saying, 'Can't send this video. Choose a different video and try again,' while sending a video stored locally.



Notably, the issue does not occur while sending photos or audio messages.



According to 9to5Google, the Whatsapp bug is triggered when an user sends a video shot or downloaded locally on Android device.



The technology experts advised the users to downgrade their app in order to fix the bug or wait for Whatsapp to release a fix.



