

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent scientific study has confirmed the detection of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in a common bottlenose dolphin - a first-of-its-kind instance in North America. The study, titled 'Highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus in a common bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) in Florida,' was conducted by researchers from the University of Florida and published in the online journal Communications Biology.



The study provides a detailed account of how marine rescue teams identified the HPAIV virus in the dolphin after it was found stranded in a Dixie County canal in March 2022 and passed away shortly after its discovery. The dolphin was transported to the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine for further examination, where a postmortem revealed significant health issues, including leptomeninges disease and brain inflammation.



Researchers were surprised to find avian flu in the dolphin, as it is typically associated with birds and not marine mammals. The study highlights the importance of ongoing disease surveillance and biosecurity measures to prevent potentially catastrophic consequences of viruses spreading between different species, particularly within dolphin populations.



The source of the dolphin's infection is unknown, but the study points to brain inflammation as a common indicator of the virus in Florida wildlife.



The study concludes by urging routine testing for avian influenza viruses in marine mammal stranding investigations, especially if the animal displays any neurological signs, as the current highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak shows no signs of abating. The detection of HPAIV in a common bottlenose dolphin underscores the need for ongoing research to better understand the transmission and pathogenesis of this virus and other emerging infectious diseases.



