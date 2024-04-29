Anzeige
WKN: A3D4F1 | ISIN: CA83085J3001 | Ticker-Symbol: QSG
Stuttgart
29.04.24
21:05 Uhr
0,028 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.04.2024 | 22:02
58 Leser
Sky Gold Corp. Completes Amendments to Property Option Agreements for the Horne and Laurie Properties, in Northwestern Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the amendments to the property option agreements for the acquisitions of 100% interest in each of the Horne property and the Laurie property, both which border the Eureka Gold Zone (EGZ), located in the Dawson Road Lots, straddling the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50 kilometres west of the City of Thunder Bay, in northwestern Ontario. (See news release dated April 12, 2023 and April 9, 2024)

The Company wishes to confirm that 1,350,000 shares and 1,000,000 shares for an aggregate total 2,350,000 common shares will be issued to the vendors, with respect to the amendments to the property option agreements for Horne and Laurier, respectively, in consideration for the amended terms disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 9, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike England

CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
