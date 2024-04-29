

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $119 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $2.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $681 million from $703 million last year.



F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $119 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.00 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $681 Mln vs. $703 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.89 to $3.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $675 - $695 Million



