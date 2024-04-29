BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $81 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $104 million or $0.46 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.4% to $459 million from $485 million last year.
Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $81 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $459 Mln vs. $485 Mln last year.
