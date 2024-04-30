BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Transocean Inc. (RIG):
Earnings: $98 million in Q1 vs. -$465 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q1 vs. -$0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$22 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.14 per share Revenue: $763 million in Q1 vs. $649 million in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX