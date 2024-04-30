

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday - coming in at 14.691 billion yen.



On a yearly basis, sales were up 1.2 percent; in February, sales were up 1.7 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year.



For the first quarter of 2024, sales were flat on quarter and up 2.6 percent on year at 40.753 billion yen.



Commercial sales were down 1.0 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year at 53.577 billion yen, while wholesale sales sank 0.9 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year at 38.886 billion yen.



