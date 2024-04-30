

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported that its Australia Pacific LNG revenue for the March quarter was 8 percent lower than the prior year, at A$2.553 billion.



Quarterly Australia Pacific LNG production was 176.2 PJ up 7 percent from the prior year.



The company reported that Retail electricity sales volumes were steady compared with the March 2023 quarter, with increased demand from warmer weather and higher customer numbers offset by lower household usage due to solar uptake and energy efficiency.



Gas sales volumes declined 14 percent compared with the March 2023 quarter, as warmer weather contributed to a reduction in retail volumes and business volumes also declined, reflecting lower short term trading sales and net customer losses.



