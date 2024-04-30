BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled Euro77 million, or Euro0.58 per share. This compares with Euro73 million, or Euro0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to Euro877 million from Euro936 million last year.
Fuchs Petrolub AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): Euro77 Mln. vs. Euro73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro0.58 vs. Euro0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro877 Mln vs. Euro936 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: Around Euro3.6 Bln
