

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK), a provider of consulting, technology and outsourcing services, Tuesday reported revenue of 5.527 billion euros for the first quarter, down 3.5 per cent from last year.



Revenues at Applications & Technology services declined 4 percent year-on-year; Revenue at Operations & Engineering decreased 3 percent; but revenue at Strategy & Transformation services grew 1.6 percent.



Bookings also fell 3.5 percent from last year to 5.655 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be flat - 3 percent growth compared with last year.



