

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Spanish financial services Group Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L, BSBR, SAN) reported an attributable profit of 2.852 billion euros in the first quarter of 2024, up 11% in current euros versus the same period last year, as strong growth in net interest income in all the global businesses and regions, supported by growth in customers, and good cost control more than offset the expected year-on-year growth in provisions. Quarterly earnings per share was 0.17 euros, up 14% from the prior year.



Total income increased 8.1% to 15.05 billion euros from the previous year.



Santander said it is on track to meet its 2024 targets: mid-single digit revenue growth; an efficiency ratio below 43%.



