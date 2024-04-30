

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - VOLKSWAGEN AG (VKW.L) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro3.266 billion, or Euro6.49 per share. This compares with Euro4.209 billion, or Euro8.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to Euro75.461 billion from Euro76.198 billion last year.



VOLKSWAGEN AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): Euro3.266 Bln. vs. Euro4.209 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro6.49 vs. Euro8.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro75.461 Bln vs. Euro76.198 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: To rise up to 5%



