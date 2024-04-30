

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK), a property company in Europe, Tuesday reported preliminary adjusted earnings before tax from continuing operations of 141.3 million euros or 0.36 euros per share for the first quarter.



On an adjusted basis, NAV was 17.010 billion euros of 42.85 euros per share lower than 19.461 billion euros or 49.03 euros per share last year.



As of 31 March 2024, the company's portfolio comprised a total of around 140,000 residential units.



First-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on May 3.



