

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread (WTB.L) reported pretax profit of 451.7 million pounds for the 52 weeks to 29 February 2024 compared to 374.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 159.9 pence compared to 137.5 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 561 million pounds, up 36% from prior year. Before adjusting items, earnings per share was 205.5 pence compared to 161.8 pence.



For 52 weeks to 29 February 2024, revenue was 2.96 billion pounds compared to 2.62 billion pounds, last year. Group statutory revenue grew by 13%, driven by growth in the UK and continued progress in Germany.



The Board has recommended a 26% increase in the final dividend of 62.9 pence per share. This would result in a total dividend payment for the year of 97.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 5 July 2024 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 24 May 2024.



