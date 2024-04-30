

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported a net income of 126 million euros in the first quarter of 2024, down from 134 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per basic share was 2.35 euros down from 2.47 euros in the previous year.



Adjusted net income was 158 million euros compared to 157 million euros in the previous year.



Adjusted revenue was 1.67 billion euros in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 8% from the first quarter of 2023.



MTU confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2024. The company aims to report revenue of between 7.3 billion euros and 7.5 billion euros in 2024. All business areas should contribute to the revenue growth. MTU predicts that the adjusted EBIT margin will be over 12% in 2024. Adjusted net income is expected to grow in line with adjusted EBIT.



The company confirmed the guidance for 2025. The company said its target remains its simple formula 8 - 1 - 25. It wants to generate revenue of 8 billion euros and an operating profit of 1 billion euros in 2025.



