

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based specialty chemical business Elementis plc (ELM) on Tuesday said it had a good start to the 2024 financial year. Constant currency revenue for the first quarter increased by 3% and adjusted operating profit increased by double digits.



In respect of the $30 million of cost savings commitment, the group said it was on-track to deliver $12 million this year and $18 million in 2025.



The company said it has also launched five new products and delivered $13 million of sales from new business in the first quarter, despite a continued challenging demand environment.



Elementis would publish its interim results for the six months to June 30, 2024 on 1 August 2024.



