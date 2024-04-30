

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, T-Mobile USA, Inc., plans to offer euro-denominated senior notes in a registered public offering.



T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. This may include share repurchases, dividends and debt repayments.



Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc are the joint book-running managers for the offering.



