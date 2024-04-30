

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a German food corporation, said on Tuesday that its Supervisory Board has extended the appointment of Bernd Brinker as Chief Financial Officer, ahead of schedule until June 30, 2027.



Brinker, also a member of the Executive Board since October 16, 2023, was initially appointed for a period of one year.



Professor Dieter Kempf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA Group, said: 'During his short time in office, Bernd Brinker has already made an outstanding contribution to the Executive Board and the company. The Supervisory Board has no doubt that his in-depth expertise will be invaluable in driving forward GEA's ongoing development.'



