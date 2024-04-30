

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Alvotech (ALVO) and Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA), said, under the recently announced U.S. strategic partnership agreement, Alvotech will manufacture its high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira for Quallent Pharmaceuticals with, in alignment with its U.S. commercialization agreement with Teva.



The FDA approved Alvotech's biosimilar on February 24, 2024, as a high-concentration interchangeable biosimilar to Humira, for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult psoriatic arthritis, adult ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, adult ulcerative colitis, adult plaque psoriasis, adult hidradenitis suppurativa and adult uveitis.



In August 2020, Alvotech and Teva entered into a strategic partnership for the exclusive commercialization of five of Alvotech's biosimilar product candidates. In August 2023 the companies extended the partnership to include two additional biosimilars and two new presentations of previously partnered products.



