

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.46 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $14.76 billion from $12.44 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.46 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $14.76 Bln vs. $12.44 Bln last year.



