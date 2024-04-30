

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) said the company now expects fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of at least $10.90, revised from prior guidance of at least $10.55. Total revenue is now projected to be at least $6.20 billion, revised from prior guidance of at least $6.24 billion. The company's medium term guidance is unchanged.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $11.38 on revenue of $6.29 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter earnings totaled $210.5 million, or $2.67 per share compared with $295.8 million, or $3.68 per share, in last year's first quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share was $2.93 compared to $2.88, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.47 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX