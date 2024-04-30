Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A3EG3E | ISIN: GG00BMFG5F62 | Ticker-Symbol: OK11
Stuttgart
30.04.24
10:30 Uhr
1,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2024 | 13:10
OKYO Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentation of OK-101 Phase 2 Data for Dry Eye Disease at the Dry Horizons Symposium, a Partner Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO)

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ocular therapies for the treatment of inflammatory dry eye disease (DED), a multi-billion-dollar market, and anterior ocular segment diseases including neuropathic corneal pain (NCP), an ocular condition associated with pain but without an FDA approved therapy, today announced an upcoming presentation of the OK-101 Phase 2 data for dry eye disease at the Dry Horizons Symposium, a partner meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), being held May 3, 2024 in Seattle, WA.

Date: Friday, May 3, 2024, 2:50-3:45 PM PDT
Venue: Four Seasons Seattle, WA
Presenter: Gary Jacob, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

About Dry Horizons Symposium

Uniting clinical leaders and industry innovators to tackle significant challenges in the dry eye market. With the rising prevalence of dry eye disease, the shortcomings of existing treatments, as well as new opportunities for advancing clinical pathways based on recent successful therapies, this symposium will provide in-depth coverage of the global landscape of Dry Eye and the opportunity for further innovation. From the impact of technology use on eye health, to unexplored therapeutics, to accelerating research and development, this new event will showcase the urgent need for innovative clinical solutions to benefit current and future patients.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma LimitedGary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer917-497-7560
Business Development & Investor RelationsPaul Spencer+44 (0)20 7495 2379



