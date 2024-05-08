OKYO Pharma Announces Participation in May 2024 Investor Conferences

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ocular therapies for the treatment of inflammatory dry eye disease (DED), a multi-billion-dollar market, and anterior ocular segment diseases including neuropathic corneal pain (NCP), an ocular condition associated with pain but without an FDA approved therapy, today announced upcoming presentations at two investor conferences in May 2024.
Conference: Aegis Capital Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday May 8, 2024, 11 AM EST
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Gary Jacob, PhD, Chief Executive Officer
Conference: Citizens JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date: Monday May 13, 2024, 10:30 AM EST
Location: New York, NY
Presenter: Gary Jacob, PhD, Chief Executive Officer
About OKYO
OKYO Pharma Limited.
