Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Vor Neubewertung: Kupfer-Geheimtipp veröffentlich in dieser Sekunde sensationelle Bohrergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EG3E | ISIN: GG00BMFG5F62 | Ticker-Symbol: OK11
Stuttgart
08.05.24
13:33 Uhr
1,210 Euro
-0,040
-3,20 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OKYO PHARMA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2024 | 13:10
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OKYO Pharma Announces Participation in May 2024 Investor Conferences

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ocular therapies for the treatment of inflammatory dry eye disease (DED), a multi-billion-dollar market, and anterior ocular segment diseases including neuropathic corneal pain (NCP), an ocular condition associated with pain but without an FDA approved therapy, today announced upcoming presentations at two investor conferences in May 2024.

Conference: Aegis Capital Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday May 8, 2024, 11 AM EST
Location: Virtual
Presenter: Gary Jacob, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

Conference: Citizens JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date: Monday May 13, 2024, 10:30 AM EST
Location: New York, NY
Presenter: Gary Jacob, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited.

Enquiries:

OKYO Pharma LimitedGary S. Jacob, Chief Executive Officer917-497-7560
Business Development & Investor RelationsPaul Spencer+44 (0)20 7495 2379


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.