OKYO Pharma Announces Participation in May 2024 Investor Conferences

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ocular therapies for the treatment of inflammatory dry eye disease (DED), a multi-billion-dollar market, and anterior ocular segment diseases including neuropathic corneal pain (NCP), an ocular condition associated with pain but without an FDA approved therapy, today announced upcoming presentations at two investor conferences in May 2024.



Conference: Aegis Capital Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday May 8, 2024, 11 AM EST

Location: Virtual

Presenter: Gary Jacob, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

Conference: Citizens JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: Monday May 13, 2024, 10:30 AM EST

Location: New York, NY

Presenter: Gary Jacob, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

About OKYO

