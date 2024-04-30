

For the full year, 3M Co. (MMM) forecasts earnings of $6.80 to $7.30 per share, excluding items.



Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $7 a share.



Q1 Results:



3M Co. announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $928 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $976 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 billion or $2.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $8.00 billion from $8.03 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $928 Mln. vs. $976 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.67 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $8.00 Bln vs. $8.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 to $7.30



