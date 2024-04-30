

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.151 billion, or $21.38 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $324 million or $3.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $5.368 billion from $5.021 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $2.151 Bln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $21.38 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.368 Bln vs. $5.021 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.58 to $1.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.900 to $5.100 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.37 to $9.41 Full year revenue guidance: $20 to $20.400 Bln



