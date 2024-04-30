

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 operating earnings guidance in the range of $5.53 to $5.73 per share, with long-term growth rate of 6 to 7 percent.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.59 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken