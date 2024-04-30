

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.93 billion, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $1.80 billion, or $2.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.96 billion or $2.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $6.17 billion from $5.90 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.93 Bln. vs. $1.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.66 vs. $2.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.17 Bln vs. $5.90 Bln last year.



