

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $265 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $2.16 billion from $2.14 billion last year.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $265 Mln. vs. $233 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.75 Bln



