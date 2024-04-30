

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $207.8 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $72.5 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $202.8 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.60 billion from $2.35 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $207.8 Mln. vs. $72.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.



