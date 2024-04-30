

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has called on leaders in Congress to step up efforts to bring about law banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, and pass universal background checks and a national red flag law.



Biden made this call in the wake of the mass shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, where four law enforcement officers, including a Deputy U.S. Marshal, were killed while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a fugitive in the city.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were met with gunfire from a 'high-powered rifle' in front of the fugitive's home.



The gunman was shot to death as they returned fire.



'We must do more to protect our law enforcement officers. That means funding them - so they have the resources they need to do their jobs and keep us safe,' Biden said in a statement. He called for taking additional action to combat the scourge of gun violence.



