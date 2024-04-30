

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ATI Inc. (ATI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $66.1 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $84.5 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.4 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Revenue held steady at $1.04 billion



ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $66.1 Mln. vs. $84.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.



