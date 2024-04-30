

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $209 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $176 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $330 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $2.975 billion from $3.178 billion last year.



Corning Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $209 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.975 Bln vs. $3.178 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: Around $3.4 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken