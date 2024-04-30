

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.20 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $733.9 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $8.24 billion from $8.05 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.20 Bln. vs. $733.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.27 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $8.24 Bln vs. $8.05 Bln last year.



