

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $24.1 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $60.1 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.4% to $252.0 million from $347.2 million last year.



IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $24.1 Mln. vs. $60.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $252.0 Mln vs. $347.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 to $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $240mln - $270mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken