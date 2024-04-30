

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Q, a generative artificial intelligence-powered assistant. Amazon Q not only generates accurate code, it also tests, debugs, and has multi-step planning and reasoning capabilities that can transform and implement new code generated from developer requests. Amazon Q makes it easier for employees to get answers to questions across business data.



AWS also introduced Amazon Q Apps, a new capability that lets employees build generative AI apps from their company's data. The Q Apps can quickly generate an app based on response from employees that accomplishes their desired task, helping them streamline and automate their daily work.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken