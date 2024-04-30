Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
WKN: A2JHXV | ISIN: US74915M1009 | Ticker-Symbol: LB3A
Tradegate
30.04.24
15:38 Uhr
0,830 Euro
+0,010
+1,19 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QURATE RETAIL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QURATE RETAIL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7930,81517:12
0,7940,81417:12
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2024 | 16:26
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qurate Retail Group Celebrates Diversity Month Through Team Member Resource Groups

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Throughout April, Qurate Retail Group has been celebrating our Annual Diversity Month. This is a time when we recognize and celebrate our unique cultures, backgrounds and rich traditions that contribute to our diversity at Qurate Retail Group.

One way we celebrate is through recognition of our Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs) - our voluntary, team member-run groups, who collaborate to foster a culture of belonging and raise awareness of topics that matter to our communities. Our TMRGs provide a platform for team members to have a louder voice and play a vital role in shaping our company culture, as well as our business. Members of our TMRGs are ambassadors of our DE&I approach and enablers of the change towards more inclusive workplace environments where all team members can thrive. Watch the video above to learn more about our various TMRGs and the importance of being a member of the community or an ally.

For Qurate Retail Group, cultivating inclusive environments is both a human issue and a business issue. We believe this is the right thing to do. We also believe that a culture of diversity, belonging, and fairness can fuel engagement and innovation, leading to better business performance and stronger communities.

Learn more about our commitment to inclusion here: https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/diversity-equity-inclusion/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qurate Retail Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qurate Retail Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qurate-retail-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qurate Retail Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
