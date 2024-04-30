Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool Foundation Announces 2024 Sons & Daughters Scholarship Recipients

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / The Whirlpool Foundation announced that it has awarded 30 scholarships to the students of Whirlpool Corporation employees through the Sons and Daughters College and Vocational Training Scholarship program. The scholarship program is in its 72nd year and has historically focused on traditional four-year colleges/universities. Beginning last year, the program was expanded to meet the post-secondary educational needs of students pursuing a vocational or technical career as well.
These scholarships celebrate the best and brightest among high school seniors across Whirlpool Corp. locations - including the company's 10 U.S. manufacturing communities. The Whirlpool Foundation provides these scholarships through a competitive process in which children of more than 20,000 U.S. Whirlpool Corporation employees are eligible to apply.
"Each year we are honored to invest in the future of our employee's children through the Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program," said Deb O'Connor, managing director of the Whirlpool Foundation. "The scholarship has a real impact toward helping to pay for the education needed to start the career of their dreams."
The following children of Whirlpool Corporation employees have been selected to receive a 2024 scholarship:
- Morgan Adkison, child of James Adkison
- Kenyon Bilbrey, child of Ruben Rosales
- Brynn Butler, child of Alana Butler
- Madison Brook, child of Amber Hobbs
- Joseph Faber, child of Tad Faber
- Anecia Galvin, child of Annie Galvin
- Brooklyn Hamelink, child of Greg Hamerlink
- William Inkrott, child of Chad Inkrott
- Alayna Jones, child of Andrea Fuller
- Vishisht Khare, child of Vinay Kumar
- Lun Kim, child of Niang Lawh Nuam
- Mikayla Lieske, child of Amy Flores
- Jacob King, child of Brandi King
- Nicole Marrie, child of Stephen Marrie
- Mackenzie Nevison, child of Steve Nevison
- Rylee Newland, child of Matthew Newland
- Haylee Potter, child of Chad Potter
- Alexis Quickle, child of Edward Quickle
- Rachel Schmitt, child of Matthew Schmitt
- Taylor Schoen, child of Douglas Schoen
- Aseem Singh, child of Atul Singh
- Ankith Sirigireddy, child of Thulasi Krishna Reddy Sirigireddy
- Grant Spielbauer, child of Jodi Speilbauer
- Makayla Stachler, child of Shawna Stachler
- Nevaeh Stone, child of Nakicha Stone
- Kimsey Turner, child of Brad Turner
- Chelsea Tyson, child of Corey Miller
- Audrey Wise, child of Jane Wise
- Megha Yeddula, child of Deepthi Reddy
- Daysia Ward, child of Parthenia Phillips
The Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program has provided more than 2,600 scholarships and honor awards totaling over $18 million, with more than 100 scholarship and award recipients currently attending colleges, universities and vocational schools across the U.S. Children of any full-time Whirlpool Corporation employee at the director level and below are eligible. Students pursuing a 4 year degree will receive $30,000 over 4 years and students working toward a 2 year vocational degree will receive $15,000 over 2 years toward their respective educational costs. Students must maintain a 2.8 grade point average to maintain their scholarship.
View original content here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation
View the original press release on accesswire.com