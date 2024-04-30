Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE the "Company")(Paris:FORSE), expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that it has made its 2023 Universal Registration Document available to the public and filed it with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The document can be consulted on the Forsee Power website in the Investors Documentation section:

www.forseepower-finance.com

It includes:

Declaration by the person responsible for the company;

The report on corporate governance;

The Company's annual financial statements;

The consolidated financial statements;

Statutory auditors' reports.

The Universal Registration Document is available in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and PDF formats on the company's website.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia, and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 3,000 buses and 135,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

