WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
30.04.24
08:00 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,050
-0,82 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,15018:27
6,0506,10018:24
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 17:54
68 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

30 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 218,048 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 519.512p. The highest price paid per share was 523.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 517.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0274% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 512,961,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,534,297. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1

518.200

16:03:30

272

518.200

16:02:06

48

518.400

15:58:58

1369

518.400

15:58:58

1100

518.400

15:58:58

1968

518.400

15:58:58

258

518.400

15:58:08

342

518.400

15:58:08

1643

518.400

15:56:28

217

518.600

15:55:58

1351

518.600

15:55:58

1225

518.600

15:55:58

375

518.600

15:55:58

200

518.800

15:55:40

1679

518.800

15:55:40

1417

518.800

15:55:40

279

518.800

15:53:11

227

518.800

15:53:11

1516

518.800

15:53:11

1455

518.800

15:53:11

396

518.800

15:51:16

1100

518.800

15:51:16

20

518.800

15:51:16

573

518.800

15:51:16

1100

518.800

15:51:16

1536

518.800

15:50:06

1543

518.800

15:50:06

565

518.800

15:49:17

1279

518.400

15:47:18

273

518.400

15:47:18

320

518.400

15:45:26

372

518.400

15:45:26

636

518.400

15:45:26

146

518.400

15:45:26

1562

518.200

15:43:27

634

518.800

15:41:47

64

518.800

15:41:47

579

518.800

15:41:47

146

518.800

15:41:47

273

518.800

15:41:47

171

518.800

15:41:47

800

518.800

15:41:47

636

518.800

15:41:47

1414

518.800

15:41:47

1416

519.000

15:37:15

1889

518.800

15:34:01

800

519.000

15:30:00

640

519.000

15:30:00

53

519.000

15:30:00

1100

519.000

15:30:00

507

519.000

15:30:00

618

519.200

15:27:03

1217

519.200

15:27:03

1464

519.400

15:27:02

1568

518.800

15:24:47

57

519.000

15:21:29

1100

519.000

15:21:29

312

519.000

15:21:29

1594

519.200

15:18:34

739

519.200

15:18:34

670

519.200

15:18:34

256

518.800

15:16:12

1100

518.800

15:16:12

593

519.000

15:15:58

1031

519.000

15:15:58

1514

519.000

15:14:15

1469

518.800

15:11:33

497

519.000

15:09:00

637

519.000

15:09:00

274

519.000

15:09:00

1637

519.200

15:07:06

1344

519.200

15:05:02

146

519.200

15:05:02

767

519.200

15:03:34

593

519.200

15:03:34

1588

519.200

15:03:34

1800

519.000

15:03:04

1482

519.200

15:02:23

92

519.200

15:02:23

28

517.800

14:59:36

1484

517.800

14:59:36

166

517.800

14:59:36

101

518.000

14:59:00

1100

518.000

14:59:00

462

518.000

14:59:00

301

517.800

14:54:16

1100

517.800

14:54:16

941

517.800

14:51:56

722

517.800

14:51:56

1037

518.000

14:50:20

561

518.000

14:50:20

1364

518.000

14:48:40

54

518.200

14:48:16

1298

518.200

14:48:16

412

518.200

14:48:16

1468

518.600

14:48:15

311

517.000

14:41:50

555

517.000

14:41:50

500

517.000

14:41:50

480

517.200

14:41:02

1100

517.200

14:41:02

496

517.000

14:38:19

636

517.000

14:38:19

302

517.000

14:38:19

1372

517.000

14:38:19

1464

517.000

14:34:15

1392

517.800

14:32:45

80

517.800

14:32:45

151

517.400

14:31:48

315

517.400

14:31:48

1082

517.400

14:31:48

615

517.600

14:31:48

747

517.600

14:31:48

1578

517.400

14:27:33

1073

517.000

14:21:28

361

517.000

14:21:28

1671

517.000

14:16:10

1666

517.000

14:07:15

1610

518.400

14:00:37

1397

519.400

13:53:46

153

519.400

13:53:46

1496

519.000

13:51:32

104

519.000

13:51:32

1346

518.800

13:46:06

1346

518.800

13:40:09

502

518.800

13:38:44

913

518.800

13:38:44

1273

519.200

13:36:46

81

519.200

13:36:46

505

519.800

13:32:17

1100

519.800

13:32:17

1675

520.600

13:29:37

739

521.000

13:27:31

142

521.000

13:27:31

702

521.000

13:27:31

1637

520.600

13:17:01

1387

519.800

13:09:06

1352

520.200

13:04:01

156

519.800

12:54:53

1246

519.800

12:54:53

82

519.800

12:54:53

1389

520.200

12:50:02

1429

520.000

12:43:29

825

520.200

12:33:23

825

520.200

12:33:23

609

520.400

12:31:35

800

520.400

12:31:35

760

519.800

12:22:51

892

519.800

12:22:51

1408

519.800

12:19:27

469

519.200

12:11:02

1018

519.200

12:11:02

1633

519.000

12:04:53

434

519.600

12:01:21

1100

519.600

12:01:21

35

519.600

12:01:21

1484

519.600

11:58:55

67

519.600

11:58:55

1485

519.400

11:48:51

711

518.200

11:44:09

787

518.200

11:44:09

296

518.000

11:38:45

1100

518.000

11:38:45

248

518.000

11:34:21

1020

518.000

11:34:21

121

518.000

11:34:21

259

518.000

11:34:21

88

518.000

11:29:44

1392

518.000

11:29:44

180

518.200

11:25:10

342

518.200

11:25:10

850

518.200

11:25:10

730

518.200

11:19:08

835

518.200

11:19:08

594

518.800

11:14:01

924

518.800

11:14:01

1534

518.400

11:03:53

217

518.400

10:55:50

505

518.400

10:55:50

1

518.400

10:55:50

686

518.400

10:55:50

238

517.800

10:48:49

994

517.800

10:48:49

192

517.800

10:48:49

790

518.600

10:44:13

741

518.600

10:44:13

1519

519.200

10:39:24

1372

519.800

10:34:59

1373

519.800

10:29:15

580

520.600

10:24:15

794

520.600

10:24:15

108

520.600

10:23:30

677

521.000

10:20:00

771

521.000

10:20:00

75

520.600

10:13:38

1306

520.600

10:13:38

1669

520.200

10:08:06

395

520.600

10:08:04

1100

520.600

10:08:04

884

520.800

10:06:15

519

520.800

10:06:15

1375

520.800

10:05:07

512

520.000

10:00:02

974

520.000

10:00:02

915

519.800

09:58:24

706

519.800

09:58:24

295

519.600

09:51:19

1100

519.600

09:51:19

1629

520.600

09:47:04

476

521.000

09:47:02

1106

521.000

09:47:02

1454

521.000

09:45:20

1509

520.400

09:42:33

657

519.800

09:34:10

689

519.800

09:34:10

1505

519.800

09:32:26

592

519.800

09:23:42

54

519.800

09:23:42

636

519.800

09:23:42

76

519.800

09:23:42

1407

519.800

09:21:46

1497

520.000

09:17:43

1643

520.800

09:15:00

1413

521.000

09:11:18

1456

520.800

09:05:33

596

520.600

09:03:51

828

520.600

09:03:51

1357

521.800

08:57:06

399

522.400

08:52:57

1030

522.400

08:52:57

296

523.200

08:45:52

1277

523.200

08:45:52

1393

523.400

08:45:31

1508

523.200

08:43:27

1436

523.000

08:36:54

1541

523.600

08:30:46

1531

523.600

08:28:17

1445

522.800

08:22:52

314

522.600

08:20:57

790

522.600

08:20:57

293

522.600

08:20:57

1456

522.200

08:17:26

439

522.200

08:16:17

1100

522.200

08:16:17

767

522.800

08:16:16

890

522.800

08:16:16

921

521.600

08:14:03

525

521.600

08:14:03

1498

523.400

08:12:17

1451

523.000

08:10:03

546

522.400

08:09:38

1081

522.400

08:09:38

1396

521.000

08:03:29

1367

521.200

08:03:29

1588

520.400

08:02:04


© 2024 PR Newswire
© 2024 PR Newswire