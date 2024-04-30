Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
30 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 218,048 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 519.512p. The highest price paid per share was 523.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 517.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0274% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 512,961,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,534,297. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1
518.200
16:03:30
272
518.200
16:02:06
48
518.400
15:58:58
1369
518.400
15:58:58
1100
518.400
15:58:58
1968
518.400
15:58:58
258
518.400
15:58:08
342
518.400
15:58:08
1643
518.400
15:56:28
217
518.600
15:55:58
1351
518.600
15:55:58
1225
518.600
15:55:58
375
518.600
15:55:58
200
518.800
15:55:40
1679
518.800
15:55:40
1417
518.800
15:55:40
279
518.800
15:53:11
227
518.800
15:53:11
1516
518.800
15:53:11
1455
518.800
15:53:11
396
518.800
15:51:16
1100
518.800
15:51:16
20
518.800
15:51:16
573
518.800
15:51:16
1100
518.800
15:51:16
1536
518.800
15:50:06
1543
518.800
15:50:06
565
518.800
15:49:17
1279
518.400
15:47:18
273
518.400
15:47:18
320
518.400
15:45:26
372
518.400
15:45:26
636
518.400
15:45:26
146
518.400
15:45:26
1562
518.200
15:43:27
634
518.800
15:41:47
64
518.800
15:41:47
579
518.800
15:41:47
146
518.800
15:41:47
273
518.800
15:41:47
171
518.800
15:41:47
800
518.800
15:41:47
636
518.800
15:41:47
1414
518.800
15:41:47
1416
519.000
15:37:15
1889
518.800
15:34:01
800
519.000
15:30:00
640
519.000
15:30:00
53
519.000
15:30:00
1100
519.000
15:30:00
507
519.000
15:30:00
618
519.200
15:27:03
1217
519.200
15:27:03
1464
519.400
15:27:02
1568
518.800
15:24:47
57
519.000
15:21:29
1100
519.000
15:21:29
312
519.000
15:21:29
1594
519.200
15:18:34
739
519.200
15:18:34
670
519.200
15:18:34
256
518.800
15:16:12
1100
518.800
15:16:12
593
519.000
15:15:58
1031
519.000
15:15:58
1514
519.000
15:14:15
1469
518.800
15:11:33
497
519.000
15:09:00
637
519.000
15:09:00
274
519.000
15:09:00
1637
519.200
15:07:06
1344
519.200
15:05:02
146
519.200
15:05:02
767
519.200
15:03:34
593
519.200
15:03:34
1588
519.200
15:03:34
1800
519.000
15:03:04
1482
519.200
15:02:23
92
519.200
15:02:23
28
517.800
14:59:36
1484
517.800
14:59:36
166
517.800
14:59:36
101
518.000
14:59:00
1100
518.000
14:59:00
462
518.000
14:59:00
301
517.800
14:54:16
1100
517.800
14:54:16
941
517.800
14:51:56
722
517.800
14:51:56
1037
518.000
14:50:20
561
518.000
14:50:20
1364
518.000
14:48:40
54
518.200
14:48:16
1298
518.200
14:48:16
412
518.200
14:48:16
1468
518.600
14:48:15
311
517.000
14:41:50
555
517.000
14:41:50
500
517.000
14:41:50
480
517.200
14:41:02
1100
517.200
14:41:02
496
517.000
14:38:19
636
517.000
14:38:19
302
517.000
14:38:19
1372
517.000
14:38:19
1464
517.000
14:34:15
1392
517.800
14:32:45
80
517.800
14:32:45
151
517.400
14:31:48
315
517.400
14:31:48
1082
517.400
14:31:48
615
517.600
14:31:48
747
517.600
14:31:48
1578
517.400
14:27:33
1073
517.000
14:21:28
361
517.000
14:21:28
1671
517.000
14:16:10
1666
517.000
14:07:15
1610
518.400
14:00:37
1397
519.400
13:53:46
153
519.400
13:53:46
1496
519.000
13:51:32
104
519.000
13:51:32
1346
518.800
13:46:06
1346
518.800
13:40:09
502
518.800
13:38:44
913
518.800
13:38:44
1273
519.200
13:36:46
81
519.200
13:36:46
505
519.800
13:32:17
1100
519.800
13:32:17
1675
520.600
13:29:37
739
521.000
13:27:31
142
521.000
13:27:31
702
521.000
13:27:31
1637
520.600
13:17:01
1387
519.800
13:09:06
1352
520.200
13:04:01
156
519.800
12:54:53
1246
519.800
12:54:53
82
519.800
12:54:53
1389
520.200
12:50:02
1429
520.000
12:43:29
825
520.200
12:33:23
825
520.200
12:33:23
609
520.400
12:31:35
800
520.400
12:31:35
760
519.800
12:22:51
892
519.800
12:22:51
1408
519.800
12:19:27
469
519.200
12:11:02
1018
519.200
12:11:02
1633
519.000
12:04:53
434
519.600
12:01:21
1100
519.600
12:01:21
35
519.600
12:01:21
1484
519.600
11:58:55
67
519.600
11:58:55
1485
519.400
11:48:51
711
518.200
11:44:09
787
518.200
11:44:09
296
518.000
11:38:45
1100
518.000
11:38:45
248
518.000
11:34:21
1020
518.000
11:34:21
121
518.000
11:34:21
259
518.000
11:34:21
88
518.000
11:29:44
1392
518.000
11:29:44
180
518.200
11:25:10
342
518.200
11:25:10
850
518.200
11:25:10
730
518.200
11:19:08
835
518.200
11:19:08
594
518.800
11:14:01
924
518.800
11:14:01
1534
518.400
11:03:53
217
518.400
10:55:50
505
518.400
10:55:50
1
518.400
10:55:50
686
518.400
10:55:50
238
517.800
10:48:49
994
517.800
10:48:49
192
517.800
10:48:49
790
518.600
10:44:13
741
518.600
10:44:13
1519
519.200
10:39:24
1372
519.800
10:34:59
1373
519.800
10:29:15
580
520.600
10:24:15
794
520.600
10:24:15
108
520.600
10:23:30
677
521.000
10:20:00
771
521.000
10:20:00
75
520.600
10:13:38
1306
520.600
10:13:38
1669
520.200
10:08:06
395
520.600
10:08:04
1100
520.600
10:08:04
884
520.800
10:06:15
519
520.800
10:06:15
1375
520.800
10:05:07
512
520.000
10:00:02
974
520.000
10:00:02
915
519.800
09:58:24
706
519.800
09:58:24
295
519.600
09:51:19
1100
519.600
09:51:19
1629
520.600
09:47:04
476
521.000
09:47:02
1106
521.000
09:47:02
1454
521.000
09:45:20
1509
520.400
09:42:33
657
519.800
09:34:10
689
519.800
09:34:10
1505
519.800
09:32:26
592
519.800
09:23:42
54
519.800
09:23:42
636
519.800
09:23:42
76
519.800
09:23:42
1407
519.800
09:21:46
1497
520.000
09:17:43
1643
520.800
09:15:00
1413
521.000
09:11:18
1456
520.800
09:05:33
596
520.600
09:03:51
828
520.600
09:03:51
1357
521.800
08:57:06
399
522.400
08:52:57
1030
|
522.400
08:52:57
296
523.200
08:45:52
1277
523.200
08:45:52
1393
523.400
08:45:31
1508
523.200
08:43:27
1436
523.000
08:36:54
1541
523.600
08:30:46
1531
523.600
08:28:17
1445
522.800
08:22:52
314
522.600
08:20:57
790
522.600
08:20:57
293
522.600
08:20:57
1456
522.200
08:17:26
439
522.200
08:16:17
1100
522.200
08:16:17
767
522.800
08:16:16
890
522.800
08:16:16
921
521.600
08:14:03
525
521.600
08:14:03
1498
523.400
08:12:17
1451
523.000
08:10:03
546
522.400
08:09:38
1081
522.400
08:09:38
1396
521.000
08:03:29
1367
521.200
08:03:29
1588
520.400
08:02:04