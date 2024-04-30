Anzeige
30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: 792674 | ISIN: FR0000066540 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YW
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:03 Uhr
32,800 Euro
+0,600
+1,86 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
30.04.2024 | 18:23
111 Leser
HERIGE Group announces the closing of the sale of its Building Materials Trading, Public Works and Natural Stone businesses (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex) to SAMSE Group

Following the announcements made on December 4, 2023 and February 7, 2024, HERIGE Group today announces that it has signed an agreement with the SAMSE Group for the definitive sale of its Building Materials Trading, Public Works and Natural Stone businesses (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex).

This transaction follows the agreement reached with the relevant competition authorities and the completion of the usual information and consultation procedures with the Group's employee representative bodies.

This transaction marks the final stage in the HERIGE Group's withdrawal from Building Materials Trading, Public Works and Natural Stone businesses on the metropolitan territory (VM Matériaux, LNTP and Cominex), in line with its strategy of consolidating its positions in joinery and industrial concrete. As a result, these businesses will be deconsolidated in the Group's financial statements with effect from 1er May 2024.

The estimated financial impact of the transaction, as communicated on December, 4 2023, will be clarified in the coming weeks.


All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

ABOUT HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs around 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA


CONTACTS

HERIGE
Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Serena Boni - Press Relations
Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - E-mail: sboni@actus.fr
