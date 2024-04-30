

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - As Apple (AAPL) is gearing up for the announcement of iOS 18 at Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10, several reports suggest that the tech giant has renewed talks with the Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI to pump AI features in its latest device.



According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple has reopened discussions about how OpenAI's AI tools such as ChatGPT and Dall-E could enhance the next version of iOS, citing people familiar with the matter.



Apple is also apparently in talks with Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google regarding introducing the latter's AI model Gemini into iPhone devices.



In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged the potential of artificial intelligence which has the power to transform the iPhone user experience.



'Every Mac that is powered by Apple silicon is an extraordinarily capable AI machine. In fact, there's no better computer for AI on the market today,' Cook claimed during the annual shareholder meeting.



However, Cook noted that OpenAI's tools have 'a number of issues that need to be sorted.' He further assured that AI features will be added to the operating system only on a 'very thoughtful basis.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken