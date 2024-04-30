

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regular physical activities like running, cycling, or swimming can significantly improve both your lifespan and overall health, according to a recent study conducted by the University of South Australia.



The study, which was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, analyzed data from over 20.9 million observations across 199 unique cohort studies to examine the relationship between cardiorespiratory fitness and health outcomes in adults. The study underscores the importance of maintaining adequate fitness levels for long-term health benefits.



The research suggests that by increasing your cardiorespiratory fitness by just one metabolic equivalent (MET), you can reduce your risk of premature death by 11-17% and lower your risk of heart disease by 18%.



Dr. Justin Lang, the lead author of the study, emphasized the significance of cardiorespiratory fitness for overall well-being. He noted that 'People can make meaningful improvements through additional moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking, at least 150 minutes a week. And as they improve their fitness, their risk of death and disease will decline.'



Co-author Professor Grant Tomkinson from UniSA stated that cardiorespiratory fitness is a crucial aspect of health and is strongly and consistently associated with all types of premature death and incident disease, including heart failure, depression, diabetes, dementia, and even cancer.



The collaborative effort involved researchers from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the University of Granada, the University of Ottawa, and the University of Northern British Columbia.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken