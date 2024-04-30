

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has recently unveiled two new additions to its Beats lineup of headphones and earbuds, the Beats Solo 4 and the Solo Buds.



The Beats Solo 4 offers an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours, which is a significant upgrade from its predecessor. It features support for three different connection modes, including wireless via Bluetooth, wired through USB-C, and wired using a 3.5mm audio connector. The Beats Solo 4 also boasts a proprietary Beats chip platform that enables seamless pairing across iOS and Android devices, one-touch connectivity, and compatibility with Apple's Find My and Android's Find My Device services.



For iOS users, the Beats Solo 4 offers exclusive features such as 'Hey Siri' functionality, Audio Sharing, and customizable controls with the iconic Beats 'b' button on the ear cups for managing music, calls, and voice assistants.



The headphones are available in three color options: Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink, and they can be purchased for $199.99 on apple.com. The Beats Solo 4 is set to ship on May 2.



In addition to the Beats Solo 4, the Apple-owned brand is launching the Solo Buds entry-level wireless earbuds that offer 18 hours of battery life and deliver impressive sound quality in a compact design. The Solo Buds come in four color variants, including black, gray, purple, and transparent red. The company said in its press release that the Solo Buds deliver 'big Beats sound in the smallest case we've ever made.'



The Solo Buds priced at $79.99 will be released in June, slightly later than the Solo 4.



Overall, the new Beats Solo 4 and Solo Buds offer a remarkable combination of features, portability, and usability, making them an excellent choice for music enthusiasts who demand high-quality sound and convenient connectivity.



